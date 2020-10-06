LCMHS Homecoming Court 2020 announced

October 9 is the Homecoming game for Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School and the Battlin’ Bears will take on Huffman.

Homecoming Court include:

Seniors are back row from left, Traevin Nelms, Jesse Doucette, Cameron Smith, Oscar Dorantes, Colton Smith, and Brandyn Lebouef. Madeline Stephenson, Reese Cricchio, Lizzy Delafuente, Semma’ Alhatri, Emily Day and Faith Stanley are on the front row.

Juniors from left are Michael Vu, Allie Jo Allbritton, Evan Barborek, Rylea Tipton, Carson Peet, Emma Bridges and Austin Nichols.

Sophomores are Pierce Brown, Paige Brown, Dean Reynolds, Braylee Freeman, Da’Marion Morris, Trinity West and Cyrus Cason who is not pictured.

Freshman Court members are Oliver Hughes, Presley Rives, Allentheon Winn, Zoey Royer, Luke McDow, Raygen Dunwoody.

Photos courtesy of Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD