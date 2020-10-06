Lady Cardinals turn back Lady Bobcats in 4

ORANGEFIELD – Getting all they could handle from Orange County neighbor Orangefield, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals managed to stay undefeated in District 22-4A play with a hard-fought 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21 victory over the Lady Bobcats Tuesday night at Bobcat Gym.

The win pushes the Lady Cardinals to a perfect 8-0 in District 22-4A play with four games left on their schedule while the Lady Bobcats fell to 2-5 and they have five matches left to try and make a push at the playoffs.

The two teams battled hard throughout the match, basically matching each other point-for-point in most of the games.

The Lady Cardinals finished with 47 kills while the Lady Bobcats had 40.

Harlee Tupper paced the balanced Lady Cardinals with 17 kills. Daelyn Perry collected 14 kills while Taryn Doiron had eight and Demi Carter six.

Madison Greenway continues to shine brightly for the Lady Bobcats as she put together a match-high 19 kills. Destinie Jeane contributed nine kills while Emma Humplik had five and Hannah Francis four.

The Lady Cardinals served up 41 points and nine aces with their service game while the Lady Bobcats had 39 points and had 14 aces.

Kristine Cervantes led the Lady Cardinals with 12 service points and had two aces. Doiron collected 11 points and three aces. Waverlee Cooper claimed eight points and two aces while Tupper had seven points and two aces.

Ryden Stanfield led the Lady Bobcats with 10 points and a match-high four aces. Francis collected seven points and three aces. Greenway had seven points and an ace while Humplik had six points.

Neither team was able to pull away in Game One but the Lady Cardinals managed to break a 23-23 tie with back-to-back points, including a big kill by Tupper.

Bridge City snared a 21-16 edge in Game Two but the Lady Bobcats trimmed it to 24-22 late before the Lady Cardinals held on.

The Lady Bobcats broke out to a nice 11-6 cushion in Game Three. The Lady Cardinals got to within 16-14 but the Lady Bobcats finished with a flurry, going on a 9-3 spurt to take it.

After being tied 9-9 early in Game Four, the Lady Cardinals started to take control and went on a 12-3 spurt to grab a 21-12 edge. The Lady Bobcats rallied to within three late before the Lady Cardinals put it away.

The Lady Cardinals host Silsbee Friday while the Lady Bobcats welcome in Lumberton.