Newton County Sheriff’s Report 10.5.20

PRESS RELEASE —Hope everyone had a good week. We did here at the Sheriff’s Office. Let’s see what’s been going on.

Week or so ago Deputy Wonders was called to go check on the welfare of a man in Gist. Before he got there, he was advised the man had a pet gator. Man was ok and Matt got to feed the gator.

For information, if the license plate on a vehicle does not go on that vehicle, it’s against the law. Man had an accident with the wrong license plate on the wrecked vehicle. I had it picked up and towed. If you buy a vehicle you have a certain amount of time to put it in your name. Don’t be mad at us if you don’t have your ducks in a row.

We had two calls this week where grandkids assaulted their grandmother. I better keep my thoughts to myself. Wow!

Lots of us are leaving some of our valuables at our deer camps. There are thugs out there that’s too lazy to work and are breaking into those camps. Help us out and put game cameras at your camps.

Received a call of a suspicious vehicle in a camp with a tarp over it. When hunter lifted the tarp to get license plate it started up and took off. The chase is on. Make a long story short, he wrecked out in Jasper. Pickup was stolen out of Louisiana. Good job Deputy White.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes. Ya’ll have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless!