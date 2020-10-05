Mustangs compete well in Lake Houston CC event

West Orange-Stark Mustangs Cross Country competed Saturday in the Lake Houston Invitational 2020 Cross Country Meet in Huffman, Texas. The boy’s team started the day off with Kaleb Istre leading the way for the Mustangs with their fastest time of 20:37 on the hilly 5K course. He was then followed by a pack of Mustangs, Adrian & Aiden Hernandez-Cortez, Myron Griffin, and Uriel Galvan, all finishing within 30 seconds of each other to complete the Mustangs scoring runners. This meet, the boys finished 4th but improved their team time by 15 seconds.

The Lady Mustangs took the course next, led by Sophomore Edid Balderas running 16:43, finishing 17th of 42 runners. Amaliyah Alvarez, Jerlexia Amerson, Esmeralda Cacho grouped together, finishing 40 seconds apart to complete the scoring for the Lady Mustangs. The girl’s effort finished them 4th and was impressive because they only had 4 runners scoring.

Overall, Coach Wilson expressed that he is very happy with his team’s performance but not satisfied. He said, “we need to continue to push hard in practice extending our mileage to our goal 35 miles a week for our boys and 30 miles a week for girls. We continue to get better each time out because our athletes are becoming smarter runners, and I feel we will be in the mix for the district meet November 10th.”