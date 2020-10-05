expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2020

Courtesy Photo D.J. Wilson

Mustangs compete well in Lake Houston CC event

By Van Wade

Published 10:48 am Monday, October 5, 2020

West Orange-Stark Mustangs Cross Country competed Saturday in the Lake Houston Invitational 2020 Cross Country Meet in Huffman, Texas. The boy’s team started the day off with Kaleb Istre leading the way for the Mustangs with their fastest time of 20:37 on the hilly 5K course. He was then followed by a pack of Mustangs, Adrian & Aiden Hernandez-Cortez, Myron Griffin, and Uriel Galvan, all finishing within 30 seconds of each other to complete the Mustangs scoring runners. This meet, the boys finished 4th but improved their team time by 15 seconds.

The Lady Mustangs took the course next, led by Sophomore Edid Balderas running 16:43, finishing 17th of 42 runners. Amaliyah Alvarez, Jerlexia Amerson, Esmeralda Cacho grouped together, finishing 40 seconds apart to complete the scoring for the Lady Mustangs. The girl’s effort finished them 4th and was impressive because they only had 4 runners scoring.

Overall, Coach Wilson expressed that he is very happy with his team’s performance but not satisfied. He said, “we need to continue to push hard in practice extending our mileage to our goal 35 miles a week for our boys and 30 miles a week for girls. We continue to get better each time out because our athletes are becoming smarter runners, and I feel we will be in the mix for the district meet November 10th.”

More News

Stallionettes support Breast Cancer Awareness

Haynes named BCHS 2020 Homecoming Queen

Newton County Sheriff’s Report 10.5.20

Motorists may see downward direction in gas prices

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Stallionettes support Breast Cancer Awareness

News

Haynes named BCHS 2020 Homecoming Queen

Crime

Newton County Sheriff’s Report 10.5.20

News

Motorists may see downward direction in gas prices

Education

LSCO Anglers headed to National Championship

Local

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 10.5.20

Faith & Values

FAITH – Hope for Today: Pastors should encourage voting

Lifestyle

Alzheimer’s Insights: Getting the flu shot when one has Alzheimer’s

Local

Maternity Deserts: Pregnant and nowhere to go

Home and Garden

Master Gardeners: Ancient medicinal qualities of raspberries and blackberries

Lifestyle

And Now You Know: Another “Unique” City Election in July 1957

Local

Governor sends letter requesting major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura

Faith & Values

Including self in everything adds value to ‘& me’ initiative

Local

HUD Deputy Secretary tours Orange

Faith & Values

No act of generosity is ever a waste

Faith & Values

FAITH: Sometimes bad can be good

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 10.3.20

Faith & Values

Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church brings supplies to Orange

Education

Orangefield Junior High awarded grant

Local

COVID numbers as of Sept. 30, 2020

Lifestyle

BBB names Honorees for Southeast Texas 2020 Woman of Integrity

Education

Art Club Officers and special project announced for St. Mary’s

News

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10.2.20

Crime

Vidor woman among 17 arrested in connection with Jasper County drug trafficking and firearms violations