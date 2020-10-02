Friday night high school football scoreboard

Here are final scores from across the Southeast Texas area Friday night:

WO-S 47, Hardin-Jefferson 7

Bridge City 27, Hamshire-Fannett 20

Jasper 35, LC-M 0

Deweyville 50, Beaumont Legacy 6

Silsbee 14, Liberty 7

Anahuac 21, Hardin 14

Buna 38, Tarkington 31

Woodville 34, Kirbyville 14

Hemphill 34, Kountze 0

Newton 62, Anderson-Shiro 0

New Waverley 38, Warren 6

Tomball Memorial 66, Beaumont West Brook 63

Lufkin 31, Nederland 28

Port Arthur Memorial 27, Barbers Hill 23

Port Neches-Groves 40, Beaumont United 37

Carthage 35, Plesant Grove 7