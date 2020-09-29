Orange County marriage licenses issued 9.21-9.25.20

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of September 21 – September 25, 2020:

Anastasis Martin and Hayli E. Thompson

Michael C. Norwood and Meritta Taylor

Hunter A. Bergeron and Destiny A. Ewing

John C. Lejeune and Jacqueline S. Campbell

Russell P. Doucet and Angela F. Edwards

Michael A. Uzzell and Sabrina L. Brown

Cesar A. Galvan and Leslie Chavez

Bailey A. Abshire and Hannah L. Ingalls

Maxwell G. James and Teresaha M. Moten

Nicolas Alarcon-Cervantes and Alexis S. Villarreal

Robert B. Bruner and Janice E. Greenwell

Harold L. Temple and Tristie L. Carouthers

Danny L. Furgeson and Teya J. Rayburn

Yulied Fleitas-Dominguez and Samantha N. Vasquez

John Furlough and Jessica J. Tingler

Jimmy J. Newell and Rebecca N. Purvis