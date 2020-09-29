expand
September 29, 2020

Courtesy photo

Meals on Wheels receives grant

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:07 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Meals on Wheels of Orange County received a Resolution on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 authorizing a county grant program thru Texans Feeding Texans.  The County Commissioners Court granted $45,000 to Meals on Wheels and this will also allow them to apply for a grant thru the Texas Department of Agriculture for the Texans Feeding Texans. Orange County Judge John Gothia read the Resolution and it was passed unanimously.  All the commissioners signed the Resolution, and then presented it to Karen Y. Stevens, the Executive Director for Meals on Wheels/South East Texas Transit.

 

