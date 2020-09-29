Lady Cards down Lady Bears in 4 to stay perfect in 22-4A

BRIDGE CITY – Getting over the hump against their long-time nemesis Little Cypress-Mauriceville, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals remained perfect in District 22-4A play as they downed the Lady Bears 24-26, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 at Cardinal Gym Tuesday night.

The Lady Cardinals, despite utilizing just seven players on the roster, never wore down against LC-M to improve to 5-0 in 22-4A play while the Lady Bears certainly remain in the hunt at 3-2 with seven matches remaining for both squads.

The young but talented front wall of Bridge City was too much for the Lady Bears to overcome. The Lady Cardinals dominated the action at the net, finishing with 56 kills while LC-M had 30.

Daelyn Perry was the main instigator up front for Bridge City as she notched a match-high 20 kills. Harlee Tupper collected 15 kills while Taryn Doiron had nine, Caryss Carpenter seven and Demi Carter five.

Christina Joseph paced the Lady Bears with seven kills. Trinity Williams, who dug up so many shots for LC-M had six kills and so did Alyssa Ammons while Halle Maddox had five.

The Lady Cardinals scored 53 of their points while serving while LC-M finished with 35. Bridge City finished with eight aces while the Lady Bears had four.

Tupper paced Bridge City with 15 service points and five aces. Lauren Richter had 13 points. Doiron had nine points and two aces. Perry and Waverlee Cooper notched six points apiece while Carpenter finished with four points and an ace. Richter and Cooper also played excellent defense throughout the night, digging up potential LC-M kill shots.

Joseph led LC-M with eight service points. Williams had seven points. Shannel Anderson chimed in with six points and two aces while Halle Lewis had five points and an ace.

The Lady Bears led Game One most of the way and had a 13-6 lead and led 20-16 late. The Lady Cardinals rallied back to snag a 24-22 edge but the Lady Bears finished with a flurry, scoring the game’s last four points with the last two coming off kills by Joseph and Ammons.

The Lady Cardinals built a commanding lead in Game Two and it got as high as 21-8 before the Lady Bears made a late surge.

In Game Three, the Lady Cardinals scored eight of the last 12 points to pull away.

Game Four was tight most of the way. The two squads were tied at 17-17 but the Lady Cardinals ran off with the match, scoring the final eight points as Richter served up seven points and Perry and Tupper had two kills apiece in the nice spurt.

The Lady Bears will face Lumberton on the road Friday to continue district play while the Lady Cardinals remain at home to face Vidor.