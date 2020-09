Death Notices 9.29.20

James Curtis Foreman, 98, former resident of Orangefield, passed away on September 25, 2020. Arrangements pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Patricia “Patty” Foster, 81, of Kirbyville, Texas, passed away on September 24, 2020. Arrangements pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Mary Louise Shipman Longmire, 80, of Orange, Texas, passed away on September 25, 2020. Arrangements pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Betty Ann LaVergne, 83, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Amber Leigh Morse, 42, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Allen James “Jimi” Thibodeaux, Jr., 61, of Port Arthur, Texas on September 25, 2020. Arrangementss are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Paula Quebedeaux. 67, of Bridge City, Texas passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Una Adams, 95, of Pasadena, Texas formerly of Port Arthur, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.