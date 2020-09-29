Deadline for 2020 Census fast approaching

By Dawn Burleigh

State Representative Dade Phelan, at a press conference on Monday, asked citizens to remember to participate in the 2020 Census.

Visit my2020census.gov to begin. Note that if you are responding online, you must complete the census in one sitting, as you don’t have the ability to save your progress. You can see the questions the census asked.

“It takes three minutes to fill out,” Phelan said. “It is crucial to have the numbers or residents to be able to get funding for projects such as the Sabine to Galveston Study.”

Phelan added the response in the area at this time was low.

“Deadline is less than 48 hours,” Phelan said.

In December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law.