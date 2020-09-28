expand
September 28, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 9.16-9.22.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:10 am Monday, September 28, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from September 16-September 22, 2020:

Wednesday, Sept. 16

  • Found property at the 1100 block of Main Street

Thursday, Sept. 17

  • Miscellaneous incidents near Ivy and Mill Street

Friday, Sept. 18

  • Runaway at the 300 block of Louisiana Street
  • Criminal mischief at the 400 block of Park Street
  • Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street

Saturday, Sept. 19

  • Assault at the 400 block of Mayhaw Drive
  • Theft at the 900 block of Red Oak

Sunday, Sept. 20

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Interstate 10 west bound before the Farm to Market Road 105 exit

Tuesday, Sept.22

  • Warrant service at 700 block of Main Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

