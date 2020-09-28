Vidor Police Beat 9.16-9.22.20
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from September 16-September 22, 2020:
Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Found property at the 1100 block of Main Street
Thursday, Sept. 17
- Miscellaneous incidents near Ivy and Mill Street
Friday, Sept. 18
- Runaway at the 300 block of Louisiana Street
- Criminal mischief at the 400 block of Park Street
- Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street
Saturday, Sept. 19
- Assault at the 400 block of Mayhaw Drive
- Theft at the 900 block of Red Oak
Sunday, Sept. 20
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Interstate 10 west bound before the Farm to Market Road 105 exit
Tuesday, Sept.22
- Warrant service at 700 block of Main Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department