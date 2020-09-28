Vidor Police Beat 9.16-9.22.20

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from September 16-September 22, 2020:

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Found property at the 1100 block of Main Street

Thursday, Sept. 17

Miscellaneous incidents near Ivy and Mill Street

Friday, Sept. 18

Runaway at the 300 block of Louisiana Street

Criminal mischief at the 400 block of Park Street

Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street

Saturday, Sept. 19

Assault at the 400 block of Mayhaw Drive

Theft at the 900 block of Red Oak

Sunday, Sept. 20

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Interstate 10 west bound before the Farm to Market Road 105 exit

Tuesday, Sept.22

Warrant service at 700 block of Main Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department