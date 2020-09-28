OC runners fare well at Liberty event

LIBERTY – Orange County cross country teams found quite a bit of success at the Tony Munson Cross Country Invitational in Liberty over the weekend.

Orangefield’s Payton Wrinkle had the best male finish, running the 5,000 meters in 17 minutes, 14.1 seconds while Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Anabelle Fisher had the top female finish, running the 3,200 meters in 13:08.9.

Lumberton’s Beau Waldrop won the boys race in 17:09.4 while Huffman’s Jetzibe Trevino took the girls race in 11:57.8.

Behind Wrinkle for the Orangefield boys were Cody Strause (14th, 19:53.0), Bryce Moore (28th, 21:01.8), Brayden Babin (31st, 21:12.1), Leyton Loft (41st, 22:17.8), Timothy Braden Trammell (45th, 22:40.1), Dakota Williford (48th, 23:36.0), Mason Houghton (49th, 23:36.0) and Kevin Luong (50th, 23:45.8).

Bridge City’s Caden Shaw was a solid third, running a 17:35.2 followed by teammate Victor Hernandez (13th, 19:28.9).

Kieffer Reed paced the LC-M boys, running a 20:49.2 to finish 24th. He was followed by teammates Chase Fisher (25th, 20:51.9) and Jacob Longlois (36th, 21:36.2).

Following Fisher for the Lady Bears were Robyn Cormier (14th, 14:03.8) and Deasia Tippins (30th, 15:54.6).

Kira Merendino led Orangefield with a 14:32.3 to finish 19th. She was followed by teammates Draven Crochet (25th, 15:25.1), Sally Crosby (26th, 15:27.3), Kylie Smith (41st, 16:53.4), Elizabeth Gracie Castro (42nd, 16:57.1) and Madison Meyer (47th, 18:00.6.

Kaelyn Guillory led the Bridge City Lady Cardinals, finishing 28th with a time of 15:36.5. She was followed by teammates Karlee Smith (38th, 16:27.6), Iris Lobatos (39th, 16:38.1), Devyn Cherry (40th, 16:47.0), Riley Thomason (44th, 17:16.3), Brookelynn Carpenter (48th, 18:04.3) and Grace Dillow (53rd, 19:51.2).