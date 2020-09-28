expand
September 28, 2020

Photo courtesy OFISD The Orangefield ISD received a $15,000 grant for STEM Education.

Bayer Fund awards $15k grant to Orangefield ISD

By Van Wade

Published 10:28 am Monday, September 28, 2020

ORANGEFIELD – By Working with Farmers, Bayer Fund Invests in Children by Strengthening Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education in Rural Schools

· Bayer Fund’s $15,000 America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education grant will help fund Orangefield ISD’s welding certification program.

· School districts from across the country were nominated and selected by a panel of teachers and farmers to receive STEM grants through Grow Rural Education.

· Since 2010, Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to thousands of nonprofits, schools and ag students across rural America.

We would like to thank the local farmers who nominated our district to apply for the Grow Rural Education Grant, as well as Bayer Fund’s Farmer Advisory Council who believed we could make a difference with the funds. Without the farmers and the Bayer Fund our dream would not become reality.

 

