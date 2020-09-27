expand
September 27, 2020

Orange Police Beat 9.18-9.24.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:09 am Sunday, September 27, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 18 – September 24, 2020:

Friday, Sept. 18

  • Evading detention at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Burglary at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1700 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of Bear Trails
  • Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 3000 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10
  • Controlled substance at the 3200 block of Chasse Ridge Drive
  • Theft at the 3200 block of 16th Street
  • Theft at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in resulting in injury at State Hwy. 87 and MLK
  • Assault at the 1800 block of Church Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft on Circle C

Saturday, Sept. 19

  • Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street

Sunday, Sept. 20

  • Assault at the 100 block of Knox Ave
  • Assault at the 1100 block of West Hart Ave
  • Assault on Cove Drive

Monday, Sept. 21

  • Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the service road at 23rd Street
  • Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 and Tulane
  • Burglary at the 1600 block of Park Ave

Tuesday, Sept. 22

  • Assault at the 5700 block of Meeks
  • Assault at the 1800 block of Church Street
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia at State Hwy. 87 and Allie Payne
  • Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 500 block of Pier Road
  • Burglary near 11th and Burton

Wednesday, Sept. 23

  • Traffic collision resulting in resulting property damage at MLK and Interstate 10
  • Controlled substance at the New York and Arkansas

Thursday, Sept. 24

  • Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 2600 block of West Park
  • Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Assault at the 1700 block of Dupont Drive
  • Burglary at the 300 block of Bluebonnet Road
  • Theft at the 1300 block of 16th Street
  • Theft at the 600 block of Knox Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

