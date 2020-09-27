Orange Police Beat 9.18-9.24.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 18 – September 24, 2020:

Friday, Sept. 18

Evading detention at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Burglary at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1700 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of Bear Trails

Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 3000 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10

Controlled substance at the 3200 block of Chasse Ridge Drive

Theft at the 3200 block of 16 th Street

Street Theft at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62

Traffic collision resulting in resulting in injury at State Hwy. 87 and MLK

Assault at the 1800 block of Church Street

Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at 7200 block of Interstate 10

Theft on Circle C

Saturday, Sept. 19

Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street

Sunday, Sept. 20

Assault at the 100 block of Knox Ave

Assault at the 1100 block of West Hart Ave

Assault on Cove Drive

Monday, Sept. 21

Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the service road at 23 rd Street

Street Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 and Tulane

Burglary at the 1600 block of Park Ave

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Assault at the 5700 block of Meeks

Assault at the 1800 block of Church Street

Possession of drug paraphernalia at State Hwy. 87 and Allie Payne

Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 500 block of Pier Road

Burglary near 11th and Burton

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Traffic collision resulting in resulting property damage at MLK and Interstate 10

Controlled substance at the New York and Arkansas

Thursday, Sept. 24

Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 2600 block of West Park

Traffic collision resulting in resulting vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Assault at the 1700 block of Dupont Drive

Burglary at the 300 block of Bluebonnet Road

Theft at the 1300 block of 16 th Street

Street Theft at the 600 block of Knox Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department