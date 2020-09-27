expand
Ad Spot

September 27, 2020

Lady Bears sweep Silsbee, WO-S

By Van Wade

Published 10:57 am Sunday, September 27, 2020

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears took a pair of big wins to improve to 3-1 in district volleyball play by sweeping both Silsbee and West Orange-Stark.

The Lady Bears took down Silsbee 25-22, 25-18, 25-18 on Friday and then toppled WO-S 25-1, 25-10, 25-14.

Against Silsbee Alyssa Ammons led the Lady Bears with 11 kills while Christina Joseph had 10.

Shannel Anderson put together 29 assists and 11 digs. Halle Lewis led with 13 digs while Joseph had 12 and Ammons contributed four aces.

Against WO-S Joseph had 10 kills and Kylie Ford notched eight. Anderson poured out 22 assists. Lewis had nine digs. Ford and Hallie Maddox each contributed five aces apiece.

The Lady Bears will visit Bridge City Tuesday and will head to Lumberton Friday.

More News

Lady Bears sweep Silsbee, WO-S

OP-ED: We don’t need mandates to reduce emissions, we need solutions

Orange Police Beat 9.18-9.24.20

Lady Cardinals sweep Lady Cats to go to 4-0 in district

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Crime

Orange Police Beat 9.18-9.24.20

News

Register to vote event

Local

And Now You Know: Granite for the church, salty water, new industry, waiting on a new rig; All part of Orange business in 1909

Faith & Values

Sr. Gospel Choir celebrates Golden Anniversary

Local

Gothia: We are a strong community

Local

Community Briefs 9.26.20

Home and Garden

Master Gardener’s: Pruning improves plant’s life and landscape appeal

Faith & Values

FAITH: Is it a plan, or an agenda?

Faith & Values

FAITH: Have a heart full of confession, repentance

Local

Texas rallies poll workers to step up for November election

Bridge City

Total Care BC hosting Pumpkin Patch, decorating contest

Education

Orangefield High School Honor Roll 1st Six Weeks 2020/2021

Education

ORANGEFIELD JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL HIGHEST HONORS AND HONOR ROLL FIRST SIX WEEKS 2020/2021

Education

Orangefield Elementary Honor Roll First Six Weeks 2020/2021

Local

Hurricane Harvey Group Flood Insurance policy to expire October 24, 2020

Local

Governor announces over $171 Million in CARES Act Funding for rental assistance, Texas Eviction Diversion Program

Local

New equipment for the Sheriff’s Office

Local

Numbers still on the rise, yet slowing down

Local

Governor deploys Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, AgriLife Extension to assist with California Wildfire Relief

News

Governor Abbott Congratulates Texas’ Blue Ribbon Schools

News

Riojas named BCE Employee of the Month

News

WO-S Middle School life skills class aids SWLA animal rescue organization

Crime

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.14-9.20.20

Local

Thank fully, no signs of tropical activity