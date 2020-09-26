expand
Ad Spot

September 26, 2020

Talking About Parenting

OP-ED: Making this world a place our children deserve to grow up in

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:11 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

Chris Kovatch

Autumn is officially here. The days have been somewhat cooler, though I am looking forward to the temperature falling a bit more. While this is a definitely a change in the actual season, I view it as something indicative of much more.

This year, without a doubt, has been more volatile than any other in my 40 years on this planet. I view this change in season as hopefully a change in what’s going on our lives. We have been bombarded with so much this year; it feels like we deserve a breather. I believe most people are just ready for normal. Not a new normal, but something from our pre-COVID days.

This year has also shown exactly how resilient people are. Our world has continued to roll with the punches. We have adapted. We have helped each other. We have seen the good in people. Yet, there is also a dark side to this time in history. We have seen prejudice. We have seen hate.  While these troubles have plagued humanity since the beginning, I truly believe we are at a tipping point.

I try to instill in my children the concepts of equality, love, and kindness. I feel in my heart that the world is ready for change. It is just going to take focus to exact the necessary changes that need to occur. It is going to take people stepping out of their comfort zones and becoming leaders. Fresh ideas and viewpoints need to replace stagnant, antiquated leadership styles in our government. We must all work to have open minds and see how we can be enactors of change versus stalling it out.

I know change does not happen overnight, but change is way overdue. It is time for us to move forward together. We are all unique creations that bring many different skills and ideas to the table. We must realize this and leverage them accordingly. Only together will we make this world a place that our children deserve to grow up in.

2020 is definitely a year for the record books. While we have been plagued with so much thus far, what would happen if we made a conscious decision to go out and create positivity? I think our year could end on a much higher note that what it began on.

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com

 

More News

Register to vote event

Bears fall to Kinkaid on the road, 42-26

And Now You Know: Granite for the church, salty water, new industry, waiting on a new rig; All part of Orange business in 1909

Sr. Gospel Choir celebrates Golden Anniversary

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Register to vote event

Local

And Now You Know: Granite for the church, salty water, new industry, waiting on a new rig; All part of Orange business in 1909

Faith & Values

Sr. Gospel Choir celebrates Golden Anniversary

Local

Gothia: We are a strong community

Local

Community Briefs 9.26.20

Home and Garden

Master Gardener’s: Pruning improves plant’s life and landscape appeal

Faith & Values

FAITH: Is it a plan, or an agenda?

Faith & Values

FAITH: Have a heart full of confession, repentance

Local

Texas rallies poll workers to step up for November election

Bridge City

Total Care BC hosting Pumpkin Patch, decorating contest

Education

Orangefield High School Honor Roll 1st Six Weeks 2020/2021

Education

ORANGEFIELD JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL HIGHEST HONORS AND HONOR ROLL FIRST SIX WEEKS 2020/2021

Education

Orangefield Elementary Honor Roll First Six Weeks 2020/2021

Local

Hurricane Harvey Group Flood Insurance policy to expire October 24, 2020

Local

Governor announces over $171 Million in CARES Act Funding for rental assistance, Texas Eviction Diversion Program

Local

New equipment for the Sheriff’s Office

Local

Numbers still on the rise, yet slowing down

Local

Governor deploys Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, AgriLife Extension to assist with California Wildfire Relief

News

Governor Abbott Congratulates Texas’ Blue Ribbon Schools

News

Riojas named BCE Employee of the Month

News

WO-S Middle School life skills class aids SWLA animal rescue organization

Crime

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.14-9.20.20

Local

Thank fully, no signs of tropical activity

News

LC-M Cosmetology students get certificates