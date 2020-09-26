Lady Cardinals sweep Lady Cats to go to 4-0 in district

BRIDGE CITY – Clicking on all cylinders, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals continue to remain perfect in district volleyball action.

The Lady Cardinals, who are only utilizing seven players, must have felt like “The Magnificent Seven” to the Orangefield Lady Bobcats Saturday as the Lady Cadinals rolled to a 25-9, 25-23, 25-15 victory to improve to 4-0 at Cardinal Gym.

The Lady Cardinals rolled to easy wins in Game One and Game Three and then fought off a tremendous Lady Bobcats (1-3 in district) rally in Game Two to nail down the win.

Bridge City utilized great balance throughout the match as all seven players were heavily involved.

Daelyn Perry led the Lady Cardinal hitting arsenal with 11 kills while Taryn Doiron had nine and Harlee Tupper had seven. Demi Carter notched three kills while Caryss Carpenter had two.

The Lady Cardinals finished with 32 kills while Orangefield had 15.

Madison Greenway led the Lady Bobcats with four kills while Hannah Francis and Destinie Jeanne had three apiece.

Bridge City put together 12 aces with their service game.

Waverlee Cooper led the way with 12 points and two aces. Lauren Richter chimed in with 10 points and an ace. Tupper collected nine points and six big aces. Doiron had six points and two aces. Perry had five points and an ace while Carpenter contributed four point.

Bailee South led the Lady Bobcats with five points. Greenway and Faith Burnette each had three points and an ace.

The Lady Cardinals broke a 5-5 tie in Game One by going on a 12-1 spurt to take control with a 17-6 lead.

Game Two saw Bridge City race out to a 10-4 cushion but the Lady Bobcats would rally to take the lead at 23-22. However, the Lady Cardinals tallied the last three points and won the game on a Carter smash.

The Lady Cardinals controlled Game Three most of the way by zipping out to a 9-2 lead.

Bridge City will hit the road Tuesday when they visit LC-M while the Lady Bobcats play host to Lumberton.