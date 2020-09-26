expand
September 26, 2020

Continue to fight Alzheimer’s

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:30 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

Scott Finley

September is World Alzheimer’s month—a time to shine a purple light for the 50 million people globally afflicted with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, and the 400 thousand plus Texans who are part of that number. In fact, every 3 seconds, someone in the world develops dementia.

We need your help to honor the millions of people who struggle with this disease every day by mobilizing friends, families, neighbors and coworkers to help bring an end to Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and it is fatal. Currently, there is no way to prevent, cure or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.  Every 65 seconds, someone in America develops Alzheimer’s.  If the disease is not checked, by mid-century it will be every 33 seconds.

Due to public and corporate support and government commitment, death rates have declined for other diseases, including heart disease, HIV and breast cancer. However, Alzheimer’s still kills more Americans than breast and prostate cancer combined.  That’s why we need you to get into the fight with us against Alzheimer’s.

There is always room for you to help by volunteering, or by joining one of the 38 Walks to End Alzheimer’s across Texas on Saturdays from September 26 to November 14.

To find one in your area go to www.alz.org/walk.

And just a reminder – you can always get the latest information about the Association’s COVID-19 emergency preparedness guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings here:

https://alz.org/professionals/professional-providers/coronavirus-covid-19-tips-for-dementia-caregivers

 

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas.  He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org

