VOLLEYBALL: Lady Cardinals sweep WO-S; Lady Cats fall to Vidor

BC girls

WEST ORANGE – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals ran their district record to a perfect 3-0 after rolling past the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 25-6, 25-11, 25-8 at Mustang Gym Friday.

Harlee Tupper led the Lady Cardinals with seven kills and eight aces while Daelyn Perry chimed in with six.

Taryn Doiron collected 12 assists and had five aces. Waverlee Cooper notched 11 digs and four aces while Lauren Richter had four aces and Demi Carter had a blocked stuff.

The Lady Cardinals will host Orangefield Saturday with the freshmen starting at 10 a.m. followed by the JV and varsity.

OF girls

VIDOR – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats dropped a 25-12, 25-22, 21-25, 25-11 district volleyball decision to the Vidor Lady Pirates Friday.

Madison Greenway led the Lady Bobcats (1-2 in district) with seven kills while Gracie Donnaud had five and Destinie Jeane had four.

Greenway and Ryden Stanfield had 11 digs apiece. Bailee South collected 11 assists while Faith Burnette had nine. Jeane added three blocks.

The Lady Bobcats will visit Bridge City Saturday with the freshmen starting at 10 a.m. followed by the JV and varsity.