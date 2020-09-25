expand
September 25, 2020

Subvarsity football results

By Van Wade

Published 9:26 am Friday, September 25, 2020

OFJH Football

This week the fighting Bobcats took the show on the road to clash with the Silsbee Tigers. Everyone was looking to continue rolling with the momentum from last week’s big wins.

The first game on the docket for Orangefield was the combined 7th and 8th team who had a lot of new faces looking to make a name for themselves. And Xavier Garcia was one of the first to step into the spotlight running through would be tacklers all evening long totaling close to 100 yards. Next up on offense was Robert McKay and Seth Smith who used their elusiveness to pick up valuable yards. The Bobcat defense decided to carry the team on their backs by not allowing very much offense at all led by Santiago Baca who did his best impersonation of a heat seeking missile tonight. This all led up to the play of the game which was made by none other than Xavier Garcia who shot through his gap and made a huge tackle for a safety which ended up being all the Bobcats would need to win 2-0.

Seventh graders ment business from the very beginning of the game when Mr. Mason Manning took the opening kickoff to the house for a 75 yard touchdown return. Manning didn’t stop there on the very next defensive series he sacked the quarterback knocking the ball loose and scooped it up and was off to the races again for a 45 yard touchdown. Manning figured he still needed to flash a little more of his talent by taking the very first hand off he received to the endzone for a 55 yard touchdown run while totaling close to 160  yards and scoring 5 total touchdowns. Other offensive standouts were Kyler Green and Carson Worthy who each took turns leading the Bobcats up and down the field at the quarterback position. The defense almost had a shutout but was very stingy all night long making Silsbee fight for every yard they gained. Coach Legate showed some of his defensive prowess by making key adjustments during the game to put his guys in the right spots to make some phenomenal plays. Big hits were made all over the field which started up from with the men who do all the work in the trenches Logan Trero and Layne Reynolds. These guys allowed Kyler Green, Mason Manning, Rylan McAlpin and Kaleb Menard to roam free and make plays.

The 8th grade A team was the last team to step out onto the field which ended up being the best game of the night. Bobcats moved the ball well early but a key injury forced Coach Drouillard and Coach Ragsdale to dig into their big bag of tricks. The three young gentlemen who stepped up to the challenge were Zachary Morrow, Landon Kibodeaux, and Devin Perri-Kocci leading the team on offense and each scoring a touchdown. It was a back and forth slugfest which came down to the wire after a late interception by Zachary Morrow and a big sack by Ethan Brown. The Bobcats just simply ran out of time almost scoring on the last plays of the game.

The Bobcats will be at home next Thursday night when the visiting Vidor Pirates come sailing into town.

 

BCJH Football

BC 8th Grade Red Team-The 8th grade red team hosted Lumberton Thursday night, they were defeated by a score of 28-7. Offensive leaders included Merik Aras who had a touchdown run. Jagger Carlin had a nice catch on that same drive and added the point after as well. Hutch Bearden and Austin Bellanger, Landon Patten had solid games as well. The defense was led by Bryce Linder. The red team will host Hamshire Fannett in the district opener next week.

BC 8th Grade White team– The 8th grade white team was defeated 26-0. Solid offensive efforts from Trey Goodwin, Mason Silva, and Tyson Adams. The defense was led by Mason Bradford, Judd Cutchins, and Connor Camfield.

BC 7th Grade Red Team– The 7th Grade Red Team shutout Lumberton 16-0. The offense was led by Braxton Lynam who had several nice long runs and a touchdown run. Carson Sauceda had a touchdown run and threw a nice pass to Hunter Silveira to pick up a key first down. Hunter Ford, Brady Havard, and Abraham Munguia had solid offensive games as well. The defense was led by Landon Leleaux who had a nice interception, Trey Bradley, Asher Richardson, Koby Dean, and John Smart .

BC 7th Grade White Team-The 7th Grade White team tied the Raiders 6-6. The Offense was led by Peyton Revia, Braylon Merren, Juan Garcia, and Kevin Cullums. Evan Jackson had a nice touchdown run as well. Defensive leaders were Andrew Moore (fumble recovery), Judson Carlin (interception), Dylan Bradley (2 sacks), Peyton Revia (sack), Atticus Moore, and Grant O’Quinn.

 

 

