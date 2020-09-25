expand
September 25, 2020

Riojas named BCE Employee of the Month

By Van Wade

Published 10:19 am Friday, September 25, 2020

The Bridge City Elementary Employee of the Month is Aaron Riojas.

Mrs. Riojas is the Pre-K Early Childhood Special Education teacher, and she is also the Pre-K grade level chair.

Mrs. Riojas is a Cardinal native, and she is married with two sons. She is in her 13th year of teaching with all of those years spent at Bridge City ISD.

Mrs. Riojas does an amazing job with our youngest students, and she is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure they adjust to their first formal school experience.

Mrs. Toups (the BCE principal) says, “Aaron is consistently kind, patient, and gracious to everyone on our campus. She is very deserving of this recognition.” Mrs. Riojas says the thing she loves most about her position is the students.

 

