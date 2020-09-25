Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.14-9.20.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 14 – September 20, 2020:

Monday, Sept. 14

Theft at the 8700 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Threats at the 100 block of Patillo Road in Bridge City

Animal bite at the 1000 block of Dalton Drive in Bridge City

Burglary at the 2600 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Wreck at the State Hwy. 12 and Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange

Threats at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Theft at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Vicious animal at the 2600 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange

Disturbance at the 1000 block of Camilia Street in Rose City

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Threats at the 4100 block of West Brackinwood in Orange

Disturbance at the 5800 block of Patillo Circle in Orange

Animal bite at the 5300 block of Colony Lane in Orange

Disturbance at the 9600 block of Mistletoe Drive in Orange

Theft at the 5600 block of Tyler Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 300 block of Renfo Road in Vidor

Thursday, Sept. 17

Burglary at the 200 block of Loch Lomond in Bridge City

Assault at the 700 block of Doty Road in Vidor

Burglary at the 200 block of Loch Lomond in Bridge City

Discharge of a firearm at the 400 block of Simmons Road in Vidor

Friday, Sept. 18

Pursuit on Interstate 10. The suspect was quickly taken into custody without incident after the deputies deployed tire deflating devices to disable the vehicle

Disturbance at the 5900 block of Woodland Drive in Orange

Disturbance on West Sutton Drive in Vidor

Burglary at the 3000 block of Dempsey Drive in Orange

Theft at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Traffic collision at Caribou and State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Saturday, Sept. 19

Sexual assault in the Vidor area

Suspicious person at the 4500 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Burglary at the Bairds Bayou Boat Ramp in Vidor

Sunday, Sept. 20

Disturbance at the 1300 block of Main Street in Vidor

Suspicious vehicle at the 14000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. A male was arrested.

Burglary on Old Hwy 62 in Orange

Disturbance on Elliott Street in Vidor

Stolen vehicle at the 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Suspicious circumstances at the 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office