Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.14-9.20.20
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 14 – September 20, 2020:
Monday, Sept. 14
- Theft at the 8700 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Threats at the 100 block of Patillo Road in Bridge City
- Animal bite at the 1000 block of Dalton Drive in Bridge City
- Burglary at the 2600 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Wreck at the State Hwy. 12 and Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange
- Threats at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Theft at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
- Vicious animal at the 2600 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 1000 block of Camilia Street in Rose City
Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Threats at the 4100 block of West Brackinwood in Orange
- Disturbance at the 5800 block of Patillo Circle in Orange
- Animal bite at the 5300 block of Colony Lane in Orange
- Disturbance at the 9600 block of Mistletoe Drive in Orange
- Theft at the 5600 block of Tyler Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 300 block of Renfo Road in Vidor
Thursday, Sept. 17
- Burglary at the 200 block of Loch Lomond in Bridge City
- Assault at the 700 block of Doty Road in Vidor
- Discharge of a firearm at the 400 block of Simmons Road in Vidor
Friday, Sept. 18
- Pursuit on Interstate 10. The suspect was quickly taken into custody without incident after the deputies deployed tire deflating devices to disable the vehicle
- Disturbance at the 5900 block of Woodland Drive in Orange
- Disturbance on West Sutton Drive in Vidor
- Burglary at the 3000 block of Dempsey Drive in Orange
- Theft at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Traffic collision at Caribou and State Hwy. 62 in Orange
Saturday, Sept. 19
- Sexual assault in the Vidor area
- Suspicious person at the 4500 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Burglary at the Bairds Bayou Boat Ramp in Vidor
Sunday, Sept. 20
- Disturbance at the 1300 block of Main Street in Vidor
- Suspicious vehicle at the 14000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. A male was arrested.
- Burglary on Old Hwy 62 in Orange
- Disturbance on Elliott Street in Vidor
- Stolen vehicle at the 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Suspicious circumstances at the 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office