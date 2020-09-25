expand
September 25, 2020

Numbers still on the rise, yet slowing down

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:45 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for September 23,2020 showed a decrease in the number of new active cases when comparing the number to the previous week.

Ninety-nine more persons tested positive in Orange County bringing the total cases to date to 2,088. With 79 more persons recovered from the virus, the total number of currently active cases is up by 18 making the total 451. Total number of persons recovered from the coronavirus is now 1,602. The highest number of positive cases since March has been in the age group of 21-30 years of age with 334. The birthdate for 105 of those tested was not available.

Antibody test results are not included in this data and positive cases are counted once, if a person is rested and still positive, it is not included in the data.

Hospitalizations are current, not cumulative. At the time the numbers were released, seven people were hospitalized for COVID, up two from the prior week. The number of persons on a ventilator is also up one for a total of three.

