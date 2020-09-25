expand
Ad Spot

September 25, 2020

New equipment for the Sheriff’s Office

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:57 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

PRESS RELEASE — On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 the Orange County Sheriff’s Office acquired a Stewart and Stevenson M1078 truck from the Law Enforcement State Office (LESO) Program. The military originally valued the vehicle at over $176,000.00 and has been transferred to the Sheriff’s Office at no cost to the citizens of Orange County. The vehicle will be used for emergency evacuations and for water rescue efforts in the Orange County area. Sheriff’s Mooney and Chief Reneau have wasted no time in their effort to obtain more vehicles and equipment to take of the citizens we serve. In recent weather related events in the past several years these vehicles are crucial to allow us access to areas our patrol vehicles cannot go.

Chief Reneau has been instrumental in allocating equipment and gear necessary through the LESO Program to provide the highest standards of service for our department and our Deputies. Sheriff Mooney and our team look forward to the years of service we plan to provide to the citizens and community we love.

More News

Orangefield High School Honor Roll 1st Six Weeks 2020/2021

ORANGEFIELD JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL HIGHEST HONORS AND HONOR ROLL FIRST SIX WEEKS 2020/2021

Orangefield Elementary Honor Roll First Six Weeks 2020/2021

Hurricane Harvey Group Flood Insurance policy to expire October 24, 2020

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Orangefield High School Honor Roll 1st Six Weeks 2020/2021

Education

ORANGEFIELD JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL HIGHEST HONORS AND HONOR ROLL FIRST SIX WEEKS 2020/2021

Education

Orangefield Elementary Honor Roll First Six Weeks 2020/2021

Local

Hurricane Harvey Group Flood Insurance policy to expire October 24, 2020

Local

Governor announces over $171 Million in CARES Act Funding for rental assistance, Texas Eviction Diversion Program

Local

New equipment for the Sheriff’s Office

Local

Numbers still on the rise, yet slowing down

Local

Governor deploys Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, AgriLife Extension to assist with California Wildfire Relief

News

Governor Abbott Congratulates Texas’ Blue Ribbon Schools

News

Riojas named BCE Employee of the Month

News

WO-S Middle School life skills class aids SWLA animal rescue organization

Crime

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.14-9.20.20

Local

Thank fully, no signs of tropical activity

News

LC-M Cosmetology students get certificates

News

DPS conducting crash reconstruction in Vidor

Local

Save Money, Time by Contacting Local Officials Before Rebuilding Home

Crime

Texarkana Rapper “Band Aid” and Partner “Too Tall” Sentenced for Drug Crimes, Sing the Blues

Local

UPDATE – Traffic Alert: Interstate 10 closed in Louisiana due to multiple car wreck

Education

Limited Face-to-Face Classes will resume tomorrow at Tekoa Academy

Local

Captain Jim Eiselstein presented with Jerry Baggs Leadership Award

Local

A home away from home for Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services team

Local Events

Celebrate AMSET’s 70th Anniversary virtually

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 8 a.m. 9.23.20

Bridge City

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event announced