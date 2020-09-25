New equipment for the Sheriff’s Office

PRESS RELEASE — On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 the Orange County Sheriff’s Office acquired a Stewart and Stevenson M1078 truck from the Law Enforcement State Office (LESO) Program. The military originally valued the vehicle at over $176,000.00 and has been transferred to the Sheriff’s Office at no cost to the citizens of Orange County. The vehicle will be used for emergency evacuations and for water rescue efforts in the Orange County area. Sheriff’s Mooney and Chief Reneau have wasted no time in their effort to obtain more vehicles and equipment to take of the citizens we serve. In recent weather related events in the past several years these vehicles are crucial to allow us access to areas our patrol vehicles cannot go.

Chief Reneau has been instrumental in allocating equipment and gear necessary through the LESO Program to provide the highest standards of service for our department and our Deputies. Sheriff Mooney and our team look forward to the years of service we plan to provide to the citizens and community we love.