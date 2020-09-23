Traffic Alert: Interstate 10 closed in Louisiana due to multiple car wreck

Interstate 10 at mile marker 1 in Louisiana is closed due to a wreck.

Reports indicate there are 15 vehicles involved in the collision but the number has not been conformed at this time.

Traffic is at a standstill at this time as first responders arrive at the scene.

Louisiana State Police has closed ALL eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 at mile marker 1 due to a slick substance on the roadway. This road closure will impact traffic on Interstate 10 at the Texas-Louisiana border.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 10 from Texas into Louisiana are urged to find an alternate travel route.