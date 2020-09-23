expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

Texarkana Rapper “Band Aid” and Partner “Too Tall” Sentenced for Drug Crimes, Sing the Blues

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:05 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

TEXARKANA, Texas – Two Bowie County, Texas, men have been sentenced for drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox today.

Justin Rashad Young, a 31-year-old rapper and club promotor known as “Band Aid,” was found guilty on June 25, 2020, of conspiring with Joshea Cardwell to traffic methamphetamine and marijuana in Texarkana following a four-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III. Judge Schroeder sentenced Young to 140 months in federal prison.

Cardwell, a 30-year-old known as “Too Tall,” pleaded guilty on June 4, 2020, to conspiring with Young and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of their drug conspiracy. Judge Schroeder sentenced Cardwell to 130 months in federal prison.

According to information presented in court, on June 28, 2017, police found Young and Cardwell in the Magnuson Hotel near North State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Texas, with more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 kilograms of marijuana, drug distribution materials, and a Taurus 9 mm pistol. Young had previously been shot at a drug house of his on Waterman Street in Texarkana, and on another occasion, was found in possession of marijuana after he left another drug house. Evidence recovered from Young’s cell phones and Facebook account revealed that Young regularly possessed firearms in connection with his drug business. At trial, a cooperating witness described how Cardwell and Young had been working together for months to sell methamphetamine and marijuana, which Cardwell was buying from California.

Young and Cardwell were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 14, 2018, and again on July 24, 2019.

This case is a part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.  Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce un violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.  The United States Attorney’s Office is prosecuting this case with support from the following Project Guardian partners: Special Operations Division of the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the Texarkana office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Investigation Division, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan R. Hornok and Lucas R. Machicek.

More information about Project Guardian can be found at  https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.

More News

Save Money, Time by Contacting Local Officials Before Rebuilding Home

Smith County man sentenced in counterfeit immigration documents conspiracy

Texarkana Rapper “Band Aid” and Partner “Too Tall” Sentenced for Drug Crimes, Sing the Blues

Traffic Alert: Interstate 10 closed in Louisiana due to multiple car wreck

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Local

Save Money, Time by Contacting Local Officials Before Rebuilding Home

Crime

Texarkana Rapper “Band Aid” and Partner “Too Tall” Sentenced for Drug Crimes, Sing the Blues

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic Alert: Interstate 10 closed in Louisiana due to multiple car wreck

Education

Limited Face-to-Face Classes will resume tomorrow at Tekoa Academy

Local

Captain Jim Eiselstein presented with Jerry Baggs Leadership Award

Local

A home away from home for Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services team

Local Events

Celebrate AMSET’s 70th Anniversary virtually

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 8 a.m. 9.23.20

Bridge City

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event announced

News

Helping Orange stay strong

Local

Emergency services districts create jobs, save taxpayer money and generate hundreds of millions in gross product

Local

Community Briefs 9.23.20

Business

Carlos R. Vacek to be honored as 50-Year Banker

Local

Texas voters need to register by Oct. 5 for November election

Business

Promotion

Home and Garden

OrangeYouBold: DIY headboard made simple

Books

The Postscript: Mouse Wars begin as rodents eat car one part at a time

Local

Beer distributors partner with National Beer Wholesalers Association on training to identify and report signs of human trafficking

Local

American Pickers to film in Texas

Local

Blood Drive

Local

Governor Abbott Urges Texans To Monitor Weather Conditions, Possible Flooding As Tropical Depression Beta Continues To Impact The State

Local

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 9.22.20

News

Local group gives support to St. Therese Catholic Church

Local

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 9.21.20