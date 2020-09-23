Limited Face-to-Face Classes will resume tomorrow at Tekoa Academy
Limited Face-to-Face instruction will resume tomorrow at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange. Virtual classes have continued without disruption, however, Face-to-face instruction was temporarily suspended this week due to Tropical Storm Beta. Only students who were attending Face-to-Face instruction last week may return to campus tomorrow, Thursday, September 24. For more information, call 409-982-5400.