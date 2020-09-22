expand
September 22, 2020

Courtesy Photo

Local group gives support to St. Therese Catholic Church

By Van Wade

Published 9:15 am Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Special to the Leader

The Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary, Cartagena Court 32 of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, recently extended a helping hand to their sisters of St. Therese Catholic Church in Orange.

On Sept. 15, monetary gift cards were donated to the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies of Court 44 members to assist them with recovery from Hurricane Laura.

Pictured left to right are Cynthia McZeal Sinegal, vice grand lady Rose Bottley, court 44; grand lady Mary Joseph, court 32; Gwen Linden; St. Theresa Church priest Rev. Donatus Mgbeajuni; Sheral Alpough, Mary Polk and Gwen Blake.

