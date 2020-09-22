Lady Cardinals take care of Lumberton in 4

BRIDGE CITY – Dropping Game One to Lumberton just fired up the Bridge City Lady Cardinals Tuesday night as the Lady Cardinals rallied back in a hurry with three straight game wins to improve to 2-0 in district play with a big home win.

The Lady Cardinals dropped Game One to the Lady Raiders (1-1 in district) 19-25 but then found their groove to win the next three games 25-18, 25-21, 25-22.

Harlee Tupper was strong at the net as she paced the Lady Cardinals with 19 kills. Demi Carter posted 10 kills while Taryn Doiron and Daelyn Perry had seven apiece.

Doiron put together 21 assists and three aces while Tupper contributed 14 assists and 12 digs.

Waverlee Cooper led the way with 19 digs while Perry and Carter had four blocked stuffs apiece and Caryss Carpenter chimed in with three aces.

The Lady Cardinals will visit WO-S Friday and will host Orangefield Saturday.