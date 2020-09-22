Governor Abbott Urges Texans To Monitor Weather Conditions, Possible Flooding As Tropical Depression Beta Continues To Impact The State

AUSTIN – As Tropical Depression Beta continues to impact the Texas Coast and Southeast Texas, Governor Greg Abbott is urging Texans to continue to monitor weather conditions and be mindful of potential flooding, high wind, heavy rain, and storm surge in their area. Tropical Depression Beta, downgraded from a Tropical Storm, will continue to produce significant rainfall from the middle Texas Coast through Southeast Texas. Dangerous flooding is already occurring and remains possible throughout Southeast Texas through Wednesday. The Texas State Operations Center remains activated at Level 2 (Escalated Response Conditions) to support requests for assistance from local officials.

“Tropical Depression Beta poses serious flood risks to communities along the coast and Southeast Texas, and I urge Texans to remain vigilant as this storm continues to impact our state,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans who live in areas at risk for flooding should not travel if possible, avoid crossing flooded roadways, and continue to heed the guidance of local officials as this storm makes its way through the Lone Star State.”

Texans are urged to be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

In addition, Texans are encouraged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events: