Death Notices 9.22.20

Steven Toal, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on September 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Michael Paul Brown, 63, of West Orange, Texas, passed away on September 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Peter Michael “Mike” Doyle, 76, of Groves, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Nelda Pool, 91, of Henderson, Texas (formerly of Groves, Texas) passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Leonard Doyle, Sr., 73, of Groves, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Robert “Bob” Langham, 66, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Tommie Ruth Smith, 81, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Beverly Ann Fontenot Nixson, 70, of Port Neches, Texas. Passed away on September 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.