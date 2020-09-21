Tekoa Academy Goes Virtual Ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

In preparation for the inclement weather from Tropical Storm Beta, all classes at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange from Monday through Wednesday will be virtual. There will be no Face-to-Face instruction. Packets for Memorial Campus students (PreK – 2nd Grade) and Orange Campus students (PreK – 8th Grade) will be available for pick up at their respective campuses on Monday, September 21, starting at 8 am. If students need curbside meal pickup, parents can fill out the form on our website at www.TekoaCharterSchool.org. For more information, call 409-982-5400.