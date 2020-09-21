Newton County Sheriff’s Report 9.21.20

PRESS RELEASE — Hope everyone had a good week. We are still keeping two officers at the hospital in Beaumont with the gun shot victim. Thanks to Sheriff Newman in Jasper and Lt. Havard for helping staff the hospital for us. Let’s see what’s been going on.

We got a call of several cows in the road on US 190 west of Hwy 87. Deputy got behind cows with red lights on, warning traffic. Cows did not like red lights and stampeded east bound toward town. The cows circled the courthouse square a couple of times. They left the courthouse headed toward City Hall. Officers and city employees got cows pinned at City Hall.

Tuesday after noon we got a 911 call about a man down and not breathing. Sent everyone that way. Burkeville Fire did CPR on the man 45 minutes or so. Man did not make it. According to witnesses he was part of a debris team working when he was electrocuted. Please pray for the Charles Carrell family.

Deputy Wonders went on a disturbance call in the south end of the county. Disturbance was settled by separation. While at the residence Wonders recovered a stolen tractor. Good job Matt.

Saturday, we received a 911 call of a shooting at the ATV Park east of Burkeville. As a result of road rage an assault occurred. Several men jumped on the shooter. Gunshot victim was flown to hospital in Beaumont. The man who was jumped on went to hospital by private vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.

Gotta go. Thought of the week: Compassion and tolerance are not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength. Ya’ll have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.