Lady Cardinals zip past Vidor in three games

VIDOR – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals started district volleyball play with a flurry on the road Saturday as they swept the Vidor Lady Pirates 25-23, 25-20, 25-15.

Harlee Tupper powered the Lady Cardinal offense with 11 kills while Demi Carter chimed in with seven and Daelyn Perry five.

Taryn set up the offense well with 16 assists.

Waverlee Cooper led the way with nine digs while Doiron had seven.

Caryss Carpenter totaled six aces while Doiron had five. Carter added a blocked stuff.

The Lady Cardinals host Lumberton Tuesday and will visit WO-S Friday.