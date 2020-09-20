expand
September 20, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 9.9-9.15.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:28 am Sunday, September 20, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from September 9 – September 15, 2020:

Wednesday, Sept. 9

  • Theft at the 900 block of Main Street

Friday, Sept. 11

  • Warrant service at the 800 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street
  • Burglary at the 3100 block of Shivers Street

Saturday, Sept. 12

  • Assault at the 500 block of Park Street
  • Assault on Golliad Street

Sunday, Sept. 13

  • Damaged property at the 300 block of Lexington Drive
  • Missing person at the 400 block of Main Street

Monday, Sept. 14

  • Burglary at the 200 block of Hebert Street

Tuesday, Sept. 15

  • Warrant service at the 400 block of Oak Lane
  • Family disturbance at the 400 block of Moreland Street
  • Trespassing at the 100 block of Garland Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

