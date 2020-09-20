Vidor Police Beat 9.9-9.15.20

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from September 9 – September 15, 2020:

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Theft at the 900 block of Main Street

Friday, Sept. 11

Warrant service at the 800 block of Interstate 10

Burglary at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street

Burglary at the 3100 block of Shivers Street

Saturday, Sept. 12

Assault at the 500 block of Park Street

Assault on Golliad Street

Sunday, Sept. 13

Damaged property at the 300 block of Lexington Drive

Missing person at the 400 block of Main Street

Monday, Sept. 14

Burglary at the 200 block of Hebert Street

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Warrant service at the 400 block of Oak Lane

Family disturbance at the 400 block of Moreland Street

Trespassing at the 100 block of Garland Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department