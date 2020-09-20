Prepare for TS Beta

Orange County Officials have been monitoring Tropical Storm Beta’s forecast throughout the weekend. If you live in a low-lying coastal area prone to flooding you should take the necessary precautions now due to the potential storm surge of 2-4 feet that is currently predicted. Forecast predictions are 5 -15 inches of rainfall, some isolated areas may receive more over a four-day period with the biggest threat of flash-flooding and storm surge on Tuesday. Tropical wind gusts between 20-40 mph will begin this evening and possibly extend through Wednesday.

The sandbag operations will continue at:

Precinct 1 Barn – North Hwy 87 at North Teal Road

Precinct 2 – 11897 State Hwy 62 in Mauriceville directly across from Market Basket

Precinct 3 Barn – 2502 West Roundbunch Road

Precinct 4 Barn – 375 Claiborne Street

Bring your own shovel.

The debris mission for Hurricane Laura has continued to run throughout Orange County. We had 300,000 cubic yards of estimated debris and as of yesterday afternoon, 208,000 cubic yards have been picked up. The mission and debris contractors will continue to work to get the debris removed as long as the wind permits.