September 19, 2020

Vidor Rotary Club helping feed those in need

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:29 am Saturday, September 19, 2020

From staff reports

Vidor Rotary Club is collecting funds and food for the Vidor United Christian Care Center. It has partnered with the Vidor Chamber of Commerce, many of whom are also Rotarians.

The SETX Food Bank is closed for a bit, and that makes it difficult for the Christian Care Center to continue to feed the 600-800 Vidor families who show up monthly for food.

Vidor Rotary Club will collect canned goods, Ramen noodles, cash, etc. on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., collecting from shoppers at three Vidor locations. Volunteers will be at Market Basket, WalMart, and Brookshire Brothers.

