September 19, 2020

Orange Police Beat

Orange Police Beat 9.11-9.17.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:26 am Saturday, September 19, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 11 – September 17, 2020:

Friday, Sept. 11

  • Burglary at the 3000 block of 16th Street
  • Damaged property at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Found property at the 6000 block of Hazelwood Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and First
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Driving under the influence – drugs – at Farm to Market Road 105 and Wendy Lane

Saturday, Sept. 12

  • Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Green Ave.
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Burglary at the 4100 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 1700 block of State Hwy. 87

Sunday, Sept. 13

  • Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street

Monday. Sept. 14

  • Weapons offense at the 100 block of Pine Ave
  • Driving under the influence – alcohol- at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Hacking/Computer invasion at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Harassment at the 2600 block of 10th
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Weapons offense on Inwood B Circle
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Burton Ave
  • Recovery of stolen property at the 1300 block of Sholars Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Lutcher Drive

Tuesday. Sept. 15

  • Stolen vehicle at the 1000 block of Scott Street
  • Firing a weapon at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Damaged property at the 2300 block of Rio Grande Place
  • Firing a weapon at the 100 block of Pine Ave
  • Recovery of stolen property at the 16500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Controlled substance at State Hwy. 87 and Robin

Wednesday, Sept. 16

  • Arson of a motor vehicle at the 5700 block of Velma Jeter
  • Weapons offense at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 6900 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Burglary at the 600 block of Decatur Street
  • Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 south of Farm to Market Road 105

Thursday, Sept. 17

  • Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Assault at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

