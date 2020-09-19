Orange Police Beat 9.11-9.17.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 11 – September 17, 2020:

Friday, Sept. 11

Burglary at the 3000 block of 16 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Found property at the 6000 block of Hazelwood Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and First

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Driving under the influence – drugs – at Farm to Market Road 105 and Wendy Lane

Saturday, Sept. 12

Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Green Ave.

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2400 block of 16 th Street

Street Burglary at the 4100 block of Interstate 10

Burglary at the 1700 block of State Hwy. 87

Sunday, Sept. 13

Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street

Monday. Sept. 14

Weapons offense at the 100 block of Pine Ave

Driving under the influence – alcohol- at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

Hacking/Computer invasion at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Harassment at the 2600 block of 10 th

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Weapons offense on Inwood B Circle

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Burton Ave

Recovery of stolen property at the 1300 block of Sholars Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Lutcher Drive

Tuesday. Sept. 15

Stolen vehicle at the 1000 block of Scott Street

Firing a weapon at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Damaged property at the 2300 block of Rio Grande Place

Firing a weapon at the 100 block of Pine Ave

Recovery of stolen property at the 16500 block of State Hwy. 62

Controlled substance at State Hwy. 87 and Robin

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Arson of a motor vehicle at the 5700 block of Velma Jeter

Weapons offense at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street

Stolen vehicle at the 6900 block of State Hwy. 87

Burglary at the 600 block of Decatur Street

Controlled substance at State Hwy. 62 south of Farm to Market Road 105

Thursday, Sept. 17

Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Assault at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department