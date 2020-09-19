expand
September 19, 2020

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 9.19.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:59 am Saturday, September 19, 2020

TS Beta

Beta has finally started its slow westward turn. It will be near the middle Texas coast on Monday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Jefferson, Cameron, and Vermilion Parishes. Occasional wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph could begin in these areas today, and continue into next week.

Flooding from heavy rain is possible across most of our region. Five to ten inches of rain with locally higher amounts is expected. The timing of the heaviest rain is Sunday through Wednesday.

Storm surge of one to three feet above ground level is expected during high tides across the coast of Texas and Louisiana through the middle of next week.

