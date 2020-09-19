Governor Abbott Lowers Texas Flags To Honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today ordered all Texas flags to be lowered to honor the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg passed away on Friday at the age of 87.

“My heart goes out to Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s family, and Cecilia and I are keeping them in our prayers,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Justice Ginsberg was a trailblazer of keen intellect and will be remembered as a judicial giant. She put service above self and leaves behind a grateful nation.”