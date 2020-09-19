Alzheimer’s Insights: Beaumont Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on for 2020

The Beaumont Walk to End Alzheimer’s event for Saturday, October 10 will take place as scheduled this year but will look different due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

“Past walks have always been a gathering of a large group of participants who then traverse a set course. Due to COVID concerns, that’s not possible in 2020,” says Shanna Briggs, Beaumont Walk Manager. “Instead, this year’s Walk participants can walk almost anywhere – in their neighborhoods, on walking trails, wherever they can keep safe social distancing and always wear a mask.”

Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association, says this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

Participants ranging from families to teams to individuals will all be able to connect through a new Walk phone app. This mobile app will let users not only access information and resources from the Association, but also participate in the Walk opening ceremony as well as follow a virtual walk path, track steps and distance, and manage Facebook fundraisers.

The new app can be downloaded now. You can get links to Apple or Google downloads here: act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_app

Because the 2020 Walk is tied together online, participants will see the opening ceremony with local speakers and emcees, as well as the Promise Flowers presentation.

Also, in the mix is the Promise Garden, where participants in the past have written a loved one or friend’s name on a flower and set it into a mass of flowers left by other walkers. This year, the Garden will be set up by Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers and will be available in a view-only component.

To sign up, visit act.alz.org/walk or call the 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900.

September is World Alzheimer’s month—a time to shine a purple light for the 50 million people globally afflicted with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, and the 400 thousand plus Texans who are part of that number. In fact, every 3 seconds, someone in the world develops dementia.

We need your help to honor the millions of people who struggle with this disease every day by mobilizing friends, families, neighbors and coworkers to help bring an end to Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and it is fatal. Currently, there is no way to prevent, cure or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s. Every 65 seconds, someone in America develops Alzheimer’s. If the disease is not checked, by mid-century it will be every 33 seconds.

Due to public and corporate support and government commitment, death rates have declined for other diseases, including heart disease, HIV and breast cancer. However, Alzheimer’s still kills more Americans than breast and prostate cancer combined. That’s why we need you to get into the fight with us against Alzheimer’s.

And just a reminder – you can always get the latest information about the Association’s COVID-19 emergency preparedness guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings here:

https://alz.org/professionals/professional-providers/coronavirus-covid-19-tips-for-dementia-caregivers

Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org