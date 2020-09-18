Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.7-9.13.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 7 – September 13, 2020:

Monday, Sept. 7

Theft at the 200 block of Lauren Drive in Orange

Recovery of property at the 5600 block of Tyler Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 800 block of Scott Drive in Vidor

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Prowler at 1700 block of Concord Street in Vidor

Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Theft at the 2000 block of Pine Park Blvd in Orange

Discharge of firearm at the 700 block of Lawrence Road in Orange

Burglary at the 200 block of Claire in Vidor

Assault at the 3400 block of Beadle Road in Orange

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Traffic stop in the Orange area. Occupants of the vehicle were arrested for unspecified charges.

Theft at the 5600 block of Amrock Road in Orange

Theft at the 5600 block of Mesquite in Orange

Theft at the 5400 block of Polar Road in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 600 block of Concord Street in Vidor

Suspicious Circumstances at the 6900 block of North Meadow Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 1400 block of Terry Road in Vidor

Thursday, Sept. 10

Stolen vehicle at the 3000 block of Front Street in Vidor.

Disturbance at the 2100 block of Foreman Road in Orange

Threats at the 900 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Burglary at the 4600 block of Scales Lane in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 5800 block of Williamson Road in Orange

Friday, Sept. 11

Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Disturbance at the 8500 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange

Assault on Sunset in Vidor

Suspicious vehicle at the Gateway Travel Plaza in Rose City. After a foot pursuit, a person was arrested for two felony warrants.

Theft at Interstate 10 westbound near exit 859 in Vidor

Sunday, Sept. 13

Animal bite at the 100 block of Watts Road in Vidor.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office