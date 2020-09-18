Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.7-9.13.20
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 7 – September 13, 2020:
Monday, Sept. 7
- Theft at the 200 block of Lauren Drive in Orange
- Recovery of property at the 5600 block of Tyler Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 800 block of Scott Drive in Vidor
Tuesday, Sept. 8
- Prowler at 1700 block of Concord Street in Vidor
- Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Theft at the 2000 block of Pine Park Blvd in Orange
- Discharge of firearm at the 700 block of Lawrence Road in Orange
- Burglary at the 200 block of Claire in Vidor
- Assault at the 3400 block of Beadle Road in Orange
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Traffic stop in the Orange area. Occupants of the vehicle were arrested for unspecified charges.
- Theft at the 5600 block of Amrock Road in Orange
- Theft at the 5600 block of Mesquite in Orange
- Theft at the 5400 block of Polar Road in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 600 block of Concord Street in Vidor
- Suspicious Circumstances at the 6900 block of North Meadow Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 1400 block of Terry Road in Vidor
Thursday, Sept. 10
- Stolen vehicle at the 3000 block of Front Street in Vidor.
- Disturbance at the 2100 block of Foreman Road in Orange
- Threats at the 900 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
- Burglary at the 4600 block of Scales Lane in Orange
- Stolen vehicle at the 5800 block of Williamson Road in Orange
Friday, Sept. 11
- Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 8500 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange
- Assault on Sunset in Vidor
- Suspicious vehicle at the Gateway Travel Plaza in Rose City. After a foot pursuit, a person was arrested for two felony warrants.
- Theft at Interstate 10 westbound near exit 859 in Vidor
Sunday, Sept. 13
- Animal bite at the 100 block of Watts Road in Vidor.
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office