Bobcats put the hammer on old rival Buna, 34-0

By Tommy Mann, Jr.

Orange Leader

ORANGEFIELD – Home sweet Home.

The Orangefield Bobcats were firing on all cylinders Friday night as they crushed the rival Buna Cougars 34-0 in the first game at F.L. McClain Stadium this season.

On the first play of the game, Buna quarterback Dylan Graffagnino rolled to his right and darted 49 yards to the Orangefield 18-yard line and quickly set the Cougars up in great field position. Unfortunately for Graffagnino, he also grabbed the attention of the Bobcats defense as he was intercepted by Tyler Washington two plays later at the 4-yard line to end the only serious threat by the Buna for the game.

The Bobcats (1-1) offense took the field and then moved the ball 96 yards in 15 plays, while taking 6:50 off the clock as Washington zipped in for a 5-yard score. The two point conversion failed and Orangefield led 6-0.

It was more of the same on the Bobcats next possession marched 72 yards in 10 plays less than five minutes for another touchdown. This time it was Hunter Ashworth, who led all ball carriers with 105 yards on 18 touches, who scored from the 4-yard line. Again, the two point conversion failed and the Bobcats were up 12-0 early in the second quarter.

Following another interception by Washington, the Bobcats started with great field position at the Cougars 48-yard line. It only took Orangefield two plays to score as Ashworth made it look easy. He took the ball to the right, then cut diagonal to the left, across the field and through the heart of the Buna defense for a 38-yard touchdown. This time the two point conversion was successful and Orangefield led 20-0 going into the half.

Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter, but Orangefield’s high-powered running game found its footing to start the fourth quarter as Ashworth scored his third touchdown of the night, this time on a 1-yard run up the middle to cap off 10-play, 64 yard drive.

The Bobcats defense held Buna to 75 total yards of offense for the game. Along with securing the two interceptions, the kicking team came up a fumble recovery following on ensuing kick off and gave the Orangefield offense great field position at the Cougars 36-yard line. Eight plays later it was quarterback Gunner Jones punching it in from the 1-yard line to make the final score 34-0.

Orangefield (1-1) will travel to Silsbee (1-2) next Friday to open up play in District 11-4A Division II. Silsbee lost 46-14 to Pleasant Grove on Friday night.

BUNA 0

ORANGEFIELD 34

Buna 0 0 0 0 0

OF 6 14 0 14 34

SCORING SUMMARY

O – Tyler Washington 5 yard run, run failed (4:07)

O – Hunter Ashworth 4 yard run, run failed (8:48)

O – Ashworth 38 yard run, run good (6:29)

O – Ashworth 1 yard run, run good (6:46)

O – Gunner Jones 2 yard run, kick failed (2:15)

Buna OF

First Downs 1 27

Rushes-Yards 21-62 62-386

Passing 13 0

Total Yards 75 386

Com-Att-Int 2-7-2 0-0-0

Fumbles-Lost 4-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 4-30 7-50

Individual Stats

Rushing – Buna: Dylan Graffagnino 7-42, Logan Moss 7-9, Jacob Menard 5-6, Jacob Johnson 1-3, Garrett Estridge 1-2; OF: Hunter Ashworth 18-105, Tyler Washington 13-87, Clayton Westbrook 11-65, Dwight Davis 7-42, Macoy Marze 2-34, Evan Spears 2-18, Garrison Hughes 2-16, Matthew Engle 2-9, Gunner Jones 2-5, Jason Bodin 2-5, Tyler Shearin 1-0

Passing – Buna: Dylan Graffagnino 2-7-2 13; OF: Gunner Jones 0-0-0 00

Receiving – Buna: Jacob Menard 1-13, Jacob Johnson 1-0; OF: None

The Bobcats open District 11-4A Division II play next week at Silsbee.