September 17, 2020

Shots fired at home in Orange

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:52 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

From staff reports

Gun shots were reported at 4:03 a.m. on Thursday at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath in Orange.

The resident of the home told Orange police officer that she heard gunshots as she was getting ready for work.

The officer located numerous gunshots to the front of the home as well as discovering air leaking from two tires of a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence.

“Both driver side tires had small punctures to them causing them to leak,” the officer wrote in the police report.

The case is under investigation.

