expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2020

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6 a.m. 9.17.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:37 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

The National Hurricane Center is expecting a tropical depression or tropical storm to form today in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Satellite trends show it has become more organized overnight and an aircraft reconnaissance mission is scheduled today.
After meandering in the southwestern Gulf for a day or two, it is forecast to move north or northeast this weekend.
The only impact on our region through this weekend is elevated tides. Stay tuned through the weekend as we will provide updates daily.

More News

Food distribution on Sunday

Online Letter-Writing Party will generate letters to NRC and Congress / Public Meetings Coming Up in October

New boutique opening in Pinehurst

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6 a.m. 9.17.20

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Food distribution on Sunday

News

Online Letter-Writing Party will generate letters to NRC and Congress / Public Meetings Coming Up in October

Business

New boutique opening in Pinehurst

Local

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6 a.m. 9.17.20

Local

Debris removal is underway

News

NWS Lake Charles tropical update 9.16.20

Crime

Man arrested for stolen vehicle

Local

Nationwide Eviction Moratorium Includes Strict Stipulations

Local

Mobilization effort in Texas encourages young Latinos to vote

Business

Chamber kicks off initiative supporting local businesses

Home and Garden

OrangeYouBold: Make things cool for virtual school

Education

Deweyville student recognized for superior academic achievement

Books

AAUW Orange plans September Book-Ins

Books

The Postscript: When I am being Blue

News

Tractor Supply Company Launches Limited Edition T-Shirt in Support of FFA Convention

News

WCCH Foundation Receives $200,000 Donation from Cheniere to Establish Hurricane Laura Employee Relief Fund

Local

Man electrocuted while removing debris

News

Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center In Monroe Closed Tuesday for Cleaning

News

VIDEO: Last Chance to Visit Drive-Thru Disaster Recovery Center in Lacassine

Crime

Newton County Sheriff’s Report 9.14.20

Local

New Coordinator takes on LSCO campus safety and security

Local

Honoring Breast Cancer Survivors

Bridge City

Bridge City High School Principal named TASSP Region Outstanding Principal of the Year

Education

MMS Assistant Principal Strandberg honored by Region V