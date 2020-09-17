Food distribution on Sunday

By Dawn Burleigh

With so many elderly and residents unable to reach the distributions on Farm to Market 15442 or at Claiborne Park, the City of Orange is hosting a point of distribution from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday at the City Boat Ramp located at 408 Pier Road.

“With the Southeast Texas Food Bank closed at the moment, Laredo Food Bank stepped in and said they could make it happen,” Orange Council member Terrie Salter said. “The city of Orange has partnered with them for this event.”

Salter added Community 180 Outreach is volunteering to help with the distribution.