OrangeYouBold: Make things cool for virtual school

A few of our local schools resume this week, after a challenging three weeks. I decided that I needed to dedicate a couple of days to the organization of my youngest daughter’s space.

We started with a complete makeover of her bedroom. The walls were covered in fresh paint and we decluttered the space.

I informed my daughter that I would be building her a desk. She googled some images of different styles that she liked. Something tells me she may have doubted my ability to deliver a proper desk.

You need to know a few things before you start building. The height of the desk is important, and the standard height is 29 to 30 inches tall. I do not own a table saw so I used my circular saw. It was easier for me to use individual boards for building. I used 1×12, 1×8, 1×6 and 1×4 boards to build the base and the shelves for the desk.

Build your bottom first. I cut and assembled the pieces to make the open shelves first. To simplify this whole project, you need to think in boxes. Each box connects at some point to create the complete desk. Remember the wall will be exposed if you do not cover it with wood. I used wood in the lower half of the desk and wainscoting at the top for a more decorative look.

I chose to build first and paint last. If I had to build it all over again, I would have painted first, assembled and then touched up.

In closing this project was not difficult. I used wood, a saw, a nail gun, a drill, a level, wainscoting, paint and spackling. We could have purchased a desk for around $125 that she liked. I was able to build this one with solid wood and it has more storage for around $100. It will also be a piece she will be proud to say she helped her mommy build.

Don’t be afraid to give that project a try. OrangeYouBold…Yes I am.

