expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2020

NWS Lake Charles tropical update 9.16.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

In The Gulf

Sally has moved inland over Alabama and Florida, but attention now switches to the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A weak low pressure area is found in the southwest Gulf, and NHC gives this system a high 70% chance for development through this weekend. A tropical depression is likely to form, and it is expected to meander in that general vicinity into next week.
It is too early to say if it will be a threat to our region, but with the active tropics in the Gulf, our tides have been running a foot above normal, and that will continue through this weekend.
All the other tropical activity in the Atlantic poses no threat to us over the next week.

More News

NWS Lake Charles tropical update 9.16.20

Mustangs set sights on opener with Newton, district starts next week

Battlin’ Bears look to dig in for Woodville, exciting 10-4A D2 race

Man arrested for stolen vehicle

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

NWS Lake Charles tropical update 9.16.20

Crime

Man arrested for stolen vehicle

Local

Nationwide Eviction Moratorium Includes Strict Stipulations

Local

Mobilization effort in Texas encourages young Latinos to vote

Business

Chamber kicks off initiative supporting local businesses

Home and Garden

OrangeYouBold: Make things cool for virtual school

Education

Deweyville student recognized for superior academic achievement

Books

AAUW Orange plans September Book-Ins

Books

The Postscript: When I am being Blue

News

Tractor Supply Company Launches Limited Edition T-Shirt in Support of FFA Convention

News

WCCH Foundation Receives $200,000 Donation from Cheniere to Establish Hurricane Laura Employee Relief Fund

Local

Man electrocuted while removing debris

News

Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center In Monroe Closed Tuesday for Cleaning

News

VIDEO: Last Chance to Visit Drive-Thru Disaster Recovery Center in Lacassine

Crime

Newton County Sheriff’s Report 9.14.20

Local

New Coordinator takes on LSCO campus safety and security

Local

Honoring Breast Cancer Survivors

Bridge City

Bridge City High School Principal named TASSP Region Outstanding Principal of the Year

Education

MMS Assistant Principal Strandberg honored by Region V

Local

Help After a Disaster: FEMA Individual Assistance Can Help You Recover

Local

Boyd Gaming, Delta Downs Contributing $250,000 to Local Relief Efforts

Local

Governor Abbott, HHSC announce federal approval for automatic SNAP benefit replacements for eight disaster counties

News

Texas gas prices fall, see how far and why

Crime

Jake’s Fireworks and Right Price Chemicals Enjoined From Resuming Business Operations