Debris removal is underway

As the debris mission continues throughout Orange County citizens are reminded that vegetative debris (tree branches, leaves, logs and plants) should be separated from construction and demolition debris or it will not be picked up. If the debris contractors have made a pass and not been able to pick up the entire pile, the remaining debris should be pushed back to the road for another pick up. The debris contractors are only allowed to get what they can reach from the road with their equipment, they are not allowed to go on private property. The debris should be placed to the side of the road in a manner that is NOT blocking the roadway in any way.

White goods (Refrigerators, washer/dryers, air conditioners, etc) may be brought to the Citizen Collection Station, 11265 FM 1442, Orange Tx 77632, but must have the Freon removed before they can take them. Commissioners Court has waived permit fees and extended the hours of the Citizen Collection Station from 7 am – 6 pm for seven days of week.

Household hazardous waste and tires will not be picked up curbside, however there will be a hazardous material drop off on October 24th, 2020 from 8 am to 1 pm in the parking lot of the Bridge City Intermediate School, 1029 W Roundbunch Rd, Bridge City Tx. This is a free event, the South East Texas Regional Planning Commission collects items that can pose health and environmental hazards if disposed of improperly. Items accepted during the event include: batteries, paints, varnishes, solvents, pesticides, fertilizer, automotive fluid, used oil and filters, cleaners, swimming pool chemicals, tires (scrap tires will be collected at no charge for the first eight. A $1.00 fee is required for each additional tire. Oversized tires are not accepted.