September 16, 2020

AAUW Orange plans September Book-Ins

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:39 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020

To The Leader

The Orange, Texas, Chapter of AAUW will hold its first Book-Ins meeting through video conferencing, the Zoom platform, on Tuesday, September 22, at 7 p.m.  Member Marilyn Greene Neel, retired librarian of Lamar State College Orange, will lead the book group discussion.  The topic will be “The Keeper of Lost Things: A Novel” by author Ruth Hogan.  Membership in AAUW is still open.

In Book-Ins meetings, the AAUW members gather once a month to discuss a selected book that they all read.  During 2020 and possibly 2021, Book-Ins will meet by video conference through the Zoom platform.

“Our discussion of ‘The Keeper of Lost Things’ will address the themes of loss, broken promises, and finding purpose through a charming story.  The novel weaves a story about a gentleman who collects lost objects that have their own stories,” commented Sarah Boehme, Book-Ins Chair.

For information on Book-Ins and membership in AAUW, leave a message for Sarah Boehme at (409) 883-4147.  Help and advice in using the Zoom platform will be available for those who would like assistance.

The book for the October meeting will be “I Saw a Man,” a novel by Owen Sheers.  Hurricane Laura caused the cancellation of the August meeting, so the planned discussion of “The Shadow of the Wind” by Carlos Ruiz Zafón will take place in November.  The books in 2021 will be a mix of fiction and non-fiction.

AAUW stands for the American Association of University Women.  The organization’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.  Its vision is equity for all. Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a regionally accredited institution.  Others without the above qualifications may enjoy participation through “Friend” memberships.

